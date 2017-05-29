Manufacturers, labour kick against proposed manufacturing levy bill in Kwara – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
Manufacturers, labour kick against proposed manufacturing levy bill in Kwara
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Kwara State Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (KWACIMA) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have joined other stakeholders to kick against the proposed …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!