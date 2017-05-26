Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Many countries not prepared for Ebola, Zika outbreaks – World Bank

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

The World Bank has raised alarm that most countries are not adequately prepared for another outbreak of Ebola and Zika diseases. It lamented that many countries were doing too little to finance recommended actions to strengthen pandemic preparedness. This is contained in a report released Tuesday by the World Bank International Working Group on Financing […]

Many countries not prepared for Ebola, Zika outbreaks – World Bank

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.