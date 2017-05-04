Map Shows Exactly What Every Country In The World Is Best At [Infographic]

You know how they say everyone is unique, complete with their own set of talents that set them apart from the rest? The same is of course true for countries, and now there’s a map to prove exactly that.

France and their food, Brazil and football, Germany and beer, South Africa and …well let’s not spoil the fun just yet.

The Culture Trip with some explaining:

The awesome peeps over at Information is Beautiful have spent months collecting all sorts of data from renowned organisations like the CIA (scary), Reuters, BBC, The Economist and Forbes to answer the question on everyone’s minds: what is my country good at? The map is divided into nine distinct categories: Commodity, psychology, ecology, gastronomy, economy, nicety, humanity, technology and nasty (random).

Be warned, not every ‘best at something is a badge of honour. We’re looking at the likes of you, Angola (child mortality) and China (most jailed journalists).

Now we’ll show you the map below, but you’ll probably need a larger version to soak it all in – you can find that HERE.

Remember that you’re unique, just like everyone else.

[source:theculturetrip]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

