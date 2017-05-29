Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Agrees New Barcelona Contract, Buyout Clause Now €180m

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has signed a new deal with Barcelona, the club have announced, and committed his future to the La Liga club 30 June 2022.

The goalkeeper has won nine trophies with Barca in three seasons and has a buy-out clause of 180m Euros. He will officially sign the new contract at lunchtime tomorrow.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, 25, had two years left on his previous deal but had made it clear that he was keen to prolong his stay.

And in a statement issued on Monday, the club said: “FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with the player Marc-Andre ter Stegen to extend and improve his contract until 30 June 2022.

“His buyout clause now stands at €180 million, and his new contract will be signed on Tuesday.”

Barca paid €12m to sign ter Stegen from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014, but it is only this season that he has become the club’s outright first choice goalkeeper.

In his first two campaigns he was backup to Claudio Bravo in La Liga, but played in both the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

This season, following Bravo’s move to Manchester City, he has been a regular in both La Liga and the Champions League, making 46 appearances.

The post Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Agrees New Barcelona Contract, Buyout Clause Now €180m appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

