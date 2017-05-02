March Eurozone Unemployment Rate Holds At 9.5%, German Rate Below 4.0% – Economic Calendar
|
Economic Calendar
|
March Eurozone Unemployment Rate Holds At 9.5%, German Rate Below 4.0%
Economic Calendar
The Eurozone unemployment rate of 9.5% for March was unchanged from February's figure and compared with consensus expectations of a further small decline to 9.4% for the month. There was still a significant decline from the 10.2% rate in March 2016 …
What is the unemployment rate in your country?
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!