Marco Silva To Decide His Hull City Future In The Next 24 Hours

Marco Silva will be discussing his future with the owners of Hull City in the next 24 hours.

Marco Silva is understood to have signed a six-month deal in January, with an option he could trigger to extend his stay by a further 12 months, and he may now opt to pursue his career elsewhere.

He will now meet members of the board before Sunday’s visit of Tottenham Hotspur to the Kcom Stadium and will elaborate on the reasons for the team’s demotion back to the second tier before seeing “what is best first for the future of the club and also for my career as well”.

“It’s not the moment to talk about my situation, to talk about the future of the manager,” he said after Palace eased to a 4-0 success which preserved their own status, along with that of Swansea City. “I respect too much the club and these fans, who have been amazing since I came here. It’s the moment to speak to the chairman and the board. The club needs to understand what they need to do differently in the future, and we’ll do that next.

“I will talk to the board and the chairman first, talking inside the walls of the club. But for me it’s easy to see what the club needs to do differently. They started to lose [our way] in pre-season when we were making our preparation. We tried to do many things in January but it’s not good to be signing six or seven players in January and losing two [Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass] in the market. You should be doing that in June, in pre-season.

“You need to prepare better. So we’ll analyse it and talk in the next few days. We’ll see [if I will be manager next season]. I have enjoyed these four months in the Premier League. That was one target I had in my career and we tried to do our best. Now it’s time to be calm and see what is best first for the future of the club and also for my career as well. But this is not a good day for us. It is a sad day for the club and our fans. They didn’t deserve what’s happened this season.”

