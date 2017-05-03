Marco Verratti Won’t Be Joining Juventus – Agent

Marco Verratti’s agent insists he has not met with Juventus.

The Italy midfielder, who has been at PSG since 2012, is reportedly on the radar of both Juventus and Barcelona.

Donato di Campli, who represents the playmaker, says PSG are unwilling to let him leave, while he says he has not held any meetings with Italian champions Juve.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “The president has said that he will continue at PSG and we take note, he is an important player for the club and has a contract until 2021, but we will make reflections. We will speak with them so that they can transmit their project [to us]. An exit? There is an obstacle, which is PSG, they consider him fundamental.”

Donato Di Campli said neither he nor Verratti would be talking to Juve officials when they attend the Serie A club’s Champions League semifinal first leg at Monaco on Wednesday night.

“We’re not meeting anybody — we’re just here to watch the game — and at the moment there is zero chance of anything happening in future,” De Campli said.

“We’ve just been together to discuss the situation.”

The post Marco Verratti Won’t Be Joining Juventus – Agent appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

