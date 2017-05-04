Pages Navigation Menu

Marcus Rashford’s Freekick Man Utd Precious First Leg Lead

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Marcus Rashford’s stunning free-kick 23 minutes from time put Manchester United on the brink of reaching the Europa League final with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Celta Vigo on Thursday. Celta goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez kept the Spaniards in the tie before halftime with a string of saves to deny Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jese Lingard.…

