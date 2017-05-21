Margaret Kenyatta among 350 Kenyans running for peace in Rwanda

Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

By PSCU, KIGALI, Rwanda May 21 – Lady Margaret Kenyatta will Sunday morning join over 350 Kenyans participating in the Kigali International Peace Marathon in Rwanda. The First Lady and her host, Rwanda First Lady Mrs Jeanette Kagame will run the …



and more »