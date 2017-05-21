Margaret Kenyatta among 350 Kenyans running for peace in Rwanda – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
Margaret Kenyatta among 350 Kenyans running for peace in Rwanda
By PSCU, KIGALI, Rwanda May 21 – Lady Margaret Kenyatta will Sunday morning join over 350 Kenyans participating in the Kigali International Peace Marathon in Rwanda. The First Lady and her host, Rwanda First Lady Mrs Jeanette Kagame will run the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
