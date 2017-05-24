Marginalisation: Olubadan replies angry chiefs

…Says they should wait for their turn

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, yesterday broke his silence over claims by some high ranking members of the Olubadan-in-Council that they were being marginalised in the affairs of the palace noting that all they needed do is to wait for their turn to assume the throne of Olubadan.

The monarch through his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr Adeola Oloko said even though the role of the chiefs is advisory in nature, they were not in the dark concerning the appointment and installation of new chiefs.

Oba Adetunji, who was reacting to the comments by the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun and Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan said contrary to the wrong impression given by the two high chiefs, he is not an absolute monarch and as such he is not authoritarian in any way.

According to him, how else do you carry your lieutenants along other than following established procedure for appointment of chiefs by tabling the matter and calling for dispassionate discussions in the council?

Specifically referring to the appointment of Chief Mrs Iswat Amerigun and Chief Layiwola Olakojo as Iyaloja and Mayegun of Ibadanland respectively, which the Chiefs alluded to, Oba Adetunji maintained that the High Chiefs were duly carried along before and during the chieftaincy installation ceremonies.

He stated that the minutes of the meetings showed that both High Chief Lekan Balogun and Olakulehin were quite aware ahead of the ceremonies.

