Maria Sharapova denied a Wild card to play at Roland Garros

The French tennis federation President, Bernard Guidicelli, confirmed on Tuesday that Maria Sharapova will not play at this year’s Roland Garros, after the two-time champion was a wild card. The former world number one, who only returned from a 15-month doping ban last month, will miss the French Open, which she won in 2012 and …

The post Maria Sharapova denied a Wild card to play at Roland Garros appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

