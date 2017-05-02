Undecided voters and ‘shy FN’ supporters could win the French election for Marine Le Pen – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Undecided voters and 'shy FN' supporters could win the French election for Marine Le Pen
The Independent
With just days to go before the decisive second round of the French presidential election, a large number of voters remain undecided between far-right Marine Le Pen and the youthful centrist Emmanuel Macron. Mr Macron commands an impressive 20-point …
Varoufakis backs France's Macron, 'the only one who tried to help Greece'
Generation Macron: Young liberal EU leaders rally behind French 'Kennedy'
Le Pen's plagiarism of Fillon's speech was a 'wink' to right-wing voters
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!