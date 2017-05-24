Mario Gotze’s Brother Felix Gotze Signs Professional Contract With Bayern Munich

Mario Gotze’s brother, Felix Gotze, has today signed a professional contract with Bayern Munich until 2019.

His World Cup-winning brother also used to play for the Bundesliga champions, spending three years with Bayern before returning to Borussia Dortmund.

Felix Gotze played for Bayern’s Under 17 and Under 19 teams and in the past season, Felix has been named by Carlo Ancelotti in the club’s Bundesliga and Champions League squad.

‘I am happy that I have the chance as a professional at FC Bayern and will do my utmost to contribute my part to further successes of the team,’ said Felix after signing the contract.

Meanwhile, club’s assistant manager Hermann Gerland, said: ‘We are very glad to have tied another highly talented player with Felix Götze.’

He added: ‘He has already demonstrated his potential in the training sessions with the pros and not least in the finals for the German A-Youth Championship.’

Official: Felix Götze has signed a professional contract with #FCBayern until 2019. Congrats, Felix! #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/CAllM17Jah — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 24, 2017

The post Mario Gotze’s Brother Felix Gotze Signs Professional Contract With Bayern Munich appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

