Maritime Cup hots up as participating teams aim for trophy

The ongoing 9th Annual Ships & Ports Maritime Cup Competition kicked off on Monday in grand style at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos with the opening match between defending champions Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigerian Navy ending in a 2-2 draw.

In the other matches of the day played at the NPA Sports Ground, Surulere, Tin Can Inland Container Terminal (TICT) lost 0-4 to Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) while Josephdam Port Services defeated African circle 3-0.

On Tuesday, three matches were played at the Nigeria Ports Authority Sports Ground. The first match between Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and African Circle ended 3-0 in favour of NPA.

In the second match, the defending champions, Nigerian Customs defeated Josephdam Terminal by 4 goals to 2.

The last Match of the day between Nigerian Navy and TICT ended 2-1 in favour of the Navy.

Coordinator of the programme, Eucharia Udoaka, said the competition was organised by SHIPS & PORTS Communications, Publishers of SHIPS & PORTS DAILY to create a platform for maritime practitioners to compete in a friendly atmosphere and also network among themselves.

She noted that over the years, the aimed has been achieved, adding that the competition this year has been devoid of tensions and bitter rivalry associated with most football competitions because of the restriction placed on use of mercenaries.

“In this competition, the idea is not playing to win, but as a friendly networking platform,” she declared”.

The opening ceremony and the opening match was witnessed by a mammoth crowd and hordes of maritime industry operators which include the Chairman of Shipowners Forum, Barrister (Mrs.) Margaret Onyema-Orakwusi; representative of the Chief Executive Officer of SIfax Group, Mr. Muyiwa Akande; Mr. Jahan Ludovic of TICT and representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Navy Captain Friday Mailafiya, among others.

The ceremonial kick-off ceremony was performed by the Managing Director of Dangote Ports Operation, Captain Joshua Oyewumi.

Past winners of the competition include Nigerian Navy (2009); Micura Stevedoring Services (2010); Nigeria Customs Service (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016), National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (2014) and the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (2015).

The post Maritime Cup hots up as participating teams aim for trophy appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

