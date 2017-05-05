Presidency orders opening of maritime varsity – The Punch
The Punch
Presidency orders opening of maritime varsity
The Presidency has ordered the resumption of activities towards the opening of the Nigerian Maritime University before the end of the year. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a …
