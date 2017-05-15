Maritime Workers Issue 21-Day Strike Notice To Nigerian Government

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) on Sunday issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government.

The strike notice is meant to persuade the government to rehabilitate and make the Oshodi-Apapa Dual Carriage Way and the access roads leading to the nation’s sea ports motor-able.

The President of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, who gave the ultimatum while responding to questions from newsmen in Lagos, said that it was sad that the access roads to the ports were in a deplorable condition.

Adeyanju said that the union was worried that the access roads to the nation’s seaports and the Oshodi-Apapa Dual Carriage Way that leads to Apapa and Tin-Can Ports had been abandoned.

He said: “It is sad that the gateway to the nation’s economy is abandoned. We have written several letters including issuance of ultimatums over these roads to no avail. “’We can no longer live with the abandonment of access roads to the ports which have been in the state of disrepair for years in spite of efforts to draw government’s attention to the need to fix them.” “We are in May 2017, nothing has been done. The sad thing is that there is no sign that any contract had been awarded.” “If after three months to six months, the rehabilitation project does not start, we shall be compelled to take necessary action without further notice.”

In the same vein, the Customs clearing agents and Amalgamation of Trucking Associations will from today shut down process of clearance of goods from the Lagos ports and evacuation of cargoes by withdrawing their services over port access roads that are not motor-able and other difficulties faced at the ports.

To ensure effective shut-down of the ports today, the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, are joining forces with the truckers.

Speaking on the development, the National President of ANLCA, Prince Olayewola Shittu, vowed that the action will carried out until the port access roads are fixed.

His words: “We are going ahead with the strike. We will withdraw our services, we will not work. Although some of our people are meeting with government officials now but I know that we cannot just turn round like that, no way.”

The post Maritime Workers Issue 21-Day Strike Notice To Nigerian Government appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

