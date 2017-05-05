Mark Hughes Insists Jack Butland Won’t Leave Stoke City This Summer

Jack Butland remains happy at Stoke and appreciates how much the club has aided his development, says Mark Hughes.

Some reports on Friday are suggesting Man City are ready to make a move for the 24-year-old England international, while team-mate Charlie Adam recently predicted that Butland would be snapped up by “one of the big clubs”.

“Jack’s an outstanding ‘keeper and I’m sure in the future there will be more concrete interest but at the moment it’s just speculation,” Hughes said.

“He’s only just got back in the team and speculation from before his injury has started again. From Jack’s point of view he’s concentrating on staying fit and well.”

‘It’s to be expected, but from Jack’s point of view he’s clear in his own mind he just need to get back fit and well and establish himself in the first team here. Once he’s over that process, then any further ambitions have to be looked at in the future.

‘He understands what he’s got here. He’s got a good club playing in the Premier League and has senior England recognition here.

