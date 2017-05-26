Mark Zuckerberg Should Really Listen to Himself – WIRED
|
WIRED
|
Mark Zuckerberg Should Really Listen to Himself
WIRED
Twelve years after dropping out of Harvard, Mark Zuckerberg returned to campus—a few years older, a few commas richer—and delivered a commencement speech that expressed a radically different vision of his purpose in life from the one he spelled out …
Read Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Harvard commencement speech
Make a difference, Zuckerberg tells Harvard graduates
Mark Zuckerberg: Success comes from 'the freedom to fail,' so billionaires should pay you to do that
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!