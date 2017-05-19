Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mark Zuckerberg’s Dad Filmed The Moment He Got Accepted To Harvard [Video]

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

It’s a pretty big deal when you’re accepted into Harvard – just ask Seth.

Someone else who can wear the ‘H’ with pride is Mark Zuckerberg, and back in the day his dad was on hand to film the moment he found out.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Sitting in his pyjamas and surrounded by those old school computer screens with the massive booty, he remains pretty chilled.

If his dad was proud back then, imagine how stoked he must be today…

[source:businessinsider]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.