Market leaders won’t get recognized until we get united – Iyaloja General

By FunmiAjumobi &Elizabeth Uwandu

The Iyaloja General, Nigeria, Chief MrsFolashadeTinubuOjo has said market leaders will continue to be denied the recognition, opportunities and entitlements of the government if they allowed disunity to reign among them.

She made this known recently at a courtesy visit paid to her byThe Market Leaders Association of Nigeria, TMLAN led by its national president, Amb. Charles Obih, in the company of key officers of the association.

Iyaloja General who sued for peace among the market leaders irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation noted that disunity in the union was the reason some politicians siphoned and reap the labour of the union. Her words, “ We are one family. The reason why the government do not take market leaders serious is due to the division among us. And this has made some politicians to reap where they do not sow .“Until we are able to put our heads together and speak with one voice, and stand as one body, that is when the government will take us serious and give us what befits us.” Added Chief TinubuOjo

Lamenting the often neglect of the masses by elected leaders, the Market Leader opined that, “ Political affiliations do not matter in this association. As market leaders, we are not politicians, but professionals in our own rights. What we don’t know is that a good leader is a servant. It is painful that as market leaders we work hard in our own little ways to put our leaders into position. But due to our disunity, our leaders are toiling with us. Not minding that we are a force to reckon with in any place.”

The Iyaloja General used the occasion to assure the market leaders of her support not only in promoting the unity of the association, but also in assisting them to access loans from corporate and government bodies.

For the national president of market leaders association ,Amb. Obihwho commended the Iyaloja of Nigeria for her contributions to market issues in the country and thanked the federal government’s initiative in giving loads to market leaders through the Bank of Industry , BOI.

Obihwho said the association’s visit to Iyaloja General is to commend her good works, and also partner with her to move the trading community in Lagos and in Nigeria forward. He added that though the effort of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is appreciated for making the Bank of Industry to grant loans to traders, he pleaded with the government to deal directly with the association rather than use agents because the loans are not coming directly to the traders.

The post Market leaders won’t get recognized until we get united – Iyaloja General appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

