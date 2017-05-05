Pages Navigation Menu

Marketer faces N1.4m fraud charge

A 28-year-old marketer, Omoaka Oseremen, who allegedly obtained 77 pieces of internet modem and recharge cards,  worth N1.4 million, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. Oseremen, who resides at 6, Post road, Mushin, Lagos, is being tried for on charges bothering on obtaining under false pretences and stealing. The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford […]

