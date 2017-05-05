Marketer faces N1.4m fraud charge

A 28-year-old marketer, Omoaka Oseremen, who allegedly obtained 77 pieces of internet modem and recharge cards, worth N1.4 million, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. Oseremen, who resides at 6, Post road, Mushin, Lagos, is being tried for on charges bothering on obtaining under false pretences and stealing. The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford […]

The post Marketer faces N1.4m fraud charge appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

