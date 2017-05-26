Marketing communications can reshape Africa’s narratives— Ufot

Group Managing Director of SO&U Limited, Mr. UdemeUfot, has said marketing communicators can play a leading role in reshaping Africa’s historical and cultural values.

He made this assertion in a paper entitled, “Brands and Cultural Diversity: The Reality of the Threat,” delivered at the just ended African Cristal Festival Awards in Marrakech, Morocco, where he was appointed a Creative Juror and Speaker.

Ufot posited that advertising and marketing creativity can play a strong role in shaping and redefining Africa’s cultural evolution along its unique patterns.

He, however, highlighted the need for “African creativity to find its voice, an identity and a creative flavour of its own that will be recognized and respected by the international creative community as our creativity does not have to be overtly western to be world class.”

Recalling the reassuring examples from the creative industries across Africa, he noted that “Nigerian music has taken the world by storm. The African print, better known by Nigerians as ankara, has become a hot fashion item globally, thanks to the dynamism of the Nigerian fashion designers.”

“Movies from Nigeria’s Nollywood have kept audiences hooked to their screens across Africa and even the Caribbean. Also, African technology startups are a great testimonial to the capacity of African youths to adapt modern technology to local needs and lifestyles. What these industries have demonstrated is the capacity of African youths to integrate elements of Western culture to redefine African culture through music, fashion, the movies and entertainment.”

