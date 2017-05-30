Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Marobuk Debuts Its First-Ever Fashion Collection Named Royalty Featuring Tana Adelana And Debie Rise – 360Nobs.com

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Marobuk Debuts Its First-Ever Fashion Collection Named Royalty Featuring Tana Adelana And Debie Rise
360Nobs.com
Rule your domain in style as promising Nigerian designer Marobuk debuts its fashion line with its first collection titled Royalty. Marobuk showcases the natural quality of women who have a penchant for style that highlights class and finesse on a whole

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.