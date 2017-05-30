Marobuk Debuts Its First-Ever Fashion Collection Named Royalty Featuring Tana Adelana And Debie Rise

Rule your domain in style as promising Nigerian designer Marobuk debuts its fashion line with its first collection titled Royalty.

Marobuk showcases the natural quality of women who have a penchant for style that highlights class and finesse on a whole new level. Each dress is tailored to detailed perfection and structured to give a glimpse of what the sophisticated woman is all about.

Nollywood actress Tana Adelana and Ex Big Brother Naija housemate Debie Rise rocked the pieces from the collection gracefully flaunting their curvaceous figures and fierce poses. The statement-making collection features uber-chic lace fabrics, gorgeous satin and detailing that are both timeless and unique thus strengthen the tradition of regal quality.

According to the designer, Chidiebere Ekwunife, ‘the collection is proposed as a delightful visual tale about the poise and beauty of the royal women of Nigeria. This collection is definitely going to be a favourite with most women.’

Marobuk is ready to offer the world luxury, style and elegance!

See the Royalty collection below

Credits:

Designer: @marobuk

Models: @tanadelana, @debie_rise

Shot by: @ayoalasi for @alasistudios

Makeup: @makeupashabee

Hair: @bjayblaq

Shoes: @addienaconcierge, @addiena_1

Stylist: @ettidesigns

Publicist: @moafricapr

