Marriage, Child naming in Islam

By Abdul Hakeem Lawal

Marriage in Islam is based on strong foundation and sound rules relating to the selection of spouse, the most important of which is religion, noble birth, awareness of the spouse’s rights. The very beginning of bringing up children in Islam starts from an ideal marriage built on selecting the righteous wife. By doing so, the Muslim family is formed, and the faithful generation and righteous progeny are raised.

In line with the above assertion, Imam Al-Bukhari in his collection stressed the importance of selection of wife in volume 7 page 13 Hadith 19.

“Abu Hurayrah narrated that: the Prophet said: “The best women are the rides of the camels and the righteous among the women of Quraysh. They are the kindest women to their children in their

childhood and the more careful women of the property of their husbands. Commentary on hadith 19 of volume 7 of Imam Al-Bukhari’s Collection Islam has given freedom of choice to those who wish to get married. The mutual choice of the would – be spouses is given the highest consideration. According to the Holy Qur-an (2:2:232).

“Do not prevent them from marrying their husband when they agreed between themselves in a lawful manner”.(5) The process of mate selection should be a function of a healthy balance between the

freedom of choice and the would-be spouses and consideration of the influence and consent of the parent/guardians. Falling in love is not a pre-condition in Islam.

However, for the purpose of selection an appropriate mate, the would-be spouses are allowed to see and/or talk to each other.

Is there any greater dissension inflicted upon religion and morals than a faithful girl falling a suitor’s hands, or an atheistic husband who bears no respect for honour or jealousy?

So many a girl unfortunately, was exemplary at her family’s house, as to chastity and purity, but when she moved to a libertine house, and a licentious husband, she turned into an unrestrained and careless women, bears no value whatsoever to the principles of morality, or the concepts of chastity and honour. So a choice based on religion and morals is the most important factor for achieving happiness to the spouses, virtous Islamic breeding to the children, and good rank and stability to the family.

Naming of A Newly Born Child (According to Imam Al-Bukhari vol. 7 pg 235 Hadith 1 Narrated Abu Musa: “A son was born to me and I took him to the Prophet who named him Ibrahim, did Tahniik for him with a date, invoked Allah to bless him and returned him to me.

