Marriage is not Really on the Cards for Ex One Direction member Liam Payne

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole will not be getting married anytime soon even though they have a baby together. The 23-year-old singer said, “I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I’m not really a religious person, so I know it’s not really on the cards for me at the moment.” “We have […]

The post Marriage is not Really on the Cards for Ex One Direction member Liam Payne appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

