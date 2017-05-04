Pages Navigation Menu

Marriage Palava! Don Jazzy Is Trending, See Nigerian Tweets

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

After Banky W announced his engagement to Adesua Etomi, Nigerians have lost their cool, turning attention to Don Jazzy. Don Jazzy has tried to play this down, by reacting funnily and even involving Linda Ikeji.’ Don Jazzy is trending on twitter, See tweets:   Source: Twitter

