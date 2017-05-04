Marriage Palava! Don Jazzy Is Trending, See Nigerian Tweets
After Banky W announced his engagement to Adesua Etomi, Nigerians have lost their cool, turning attention to Don Jazzy. Don Jazzy has tried to play this down, by reacting funnily and even involving Linda Ikeji.’ Don Jazzy is trending on twitter, See tweets: Source: Twitter
