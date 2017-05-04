Marriage Palava! Don Jazzy Is Trending, See Nigerian Tweets

After Banky W announced his engagement to Adesua Etomi, Nigerians have lost their cool, turning attention to Don Jazzy. Don Jazzy has tried to play this down, by reacting funnily and even involving Linda Ikeji.’ Don Jazzy is trending on twitter, See tweets: Source: Twitter

The post Marriage Palava! Don Jazzy Is Trending, See Nigerian Tweets appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

