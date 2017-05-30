Mars And Barzini: Lifestyle Meets Colours (Photos)

Mars And Barzini: Lifestyle Meets Colours

Afro Groove Poster boys – Mars and Barzini team up with Tobbinator of TCD Photography and Mag Payne for their first official promotional photo shoot.

According to Barzini; “We wanted visuals that would reflect our growth and current state of mind’ – and our coming of age.

It has not been easy but we will never settle for less” added Mars.

Their debut single ‘Oluwa Nagode’ enjoyed massive airplay and got some viral attention while their sophomore single is fast becoming and online and radio favourite in West Africa.

The duo have just finished shooting the video to their sophomore single ‘Colours’ and are currently on a national tour.

