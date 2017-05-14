Martin Odegaard Not Expecting Early Real Madrid Return

Real Madrid are unlikely to recall Martin Odegaard from his loan spell at Heerenveen this summer, the playmaker has revealed.

The 18-year-old Norway international joined Heerenveen on an 18-month loan deal during the January transfer window.

Odegaard does not believe he will return to his parent club in the summer, hinting that he will spend another year in Holland.

“Madrid have the option to bring me back in June, but it seems like that is not going to happen,” he told Omrop Friesland. “The plan is for me to continue here next year, at Heerenveen.”

The midfield starlet has started seven games for Heerenveen and appeared six more times from the bench. Although he has failed to find the back of the net, he has three assists to his name.

That, of course, is still an impressive return for someone still at the dawn of his career, but it seems likely that he will struggle to break into the Real Madrid first-team unless he can up his influence.

Real Madrid paid almost £3m to sign him from Stromsgodset in January 2015 and handed him a huge deal worth £80,000 per week

The post Martin Odegaard Not Expecting Early Real Madrid Return appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

