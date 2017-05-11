Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Marwako supervisor denies allegations – Ghana Business News

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana Business News

Marwako supervisor denies allegations
Ghana Business News
The Marwako Fast Food Supervisor, Jihad Chabaan has denied dipping the face of a female employee into blended pepper. “I am Muslim and I believe in Prophet Mohammed. He has not taught us to behave that way. I did not do it and I cannot do that,” …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.