Marwako supervisor denies allegations – Ghana Business News
|
Ghana Business News
|
Marwako supervisor denies allegations
Ghana Business News
The Marwako Fast Food Supervisor, Jihad Chabaan has denied dipping the face of a female employee into blended pepper. “I am Muslim and I believe in Prophet Mohammed. He has not taught us to behave that way. I did not do it and I cannot do that,” …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!