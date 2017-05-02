Masari accuses civil servants of sabotage
Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has accused senior civil servants in the state of sabotaging government activities. Masari made this known at a special Dinner organised for labour leaders in Katsina on Monday night to mark the May Day. “Some senior civil servants have been indulging in acts that are against the progress of […]
The post Masari accuses civil servants of sabotage appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!