Masari accuses civil servants of sabotage

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has accused senior civil servants in the state of sabotaging government activities. Masari made this known at a special Dinner organised for labour leaders in Katsina on Monday night to mark the May Day. “Some senior civil servants have been indulging in acts that are against the progress of […]

