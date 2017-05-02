Masari accuses civil servants of sabotage

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has accused senior civil servants in the state of sabotaging government activities. Masari made this known at a special Dinner organised for labour leaders in Katsina on Monday night to mark the May Day. “Some senior civil servants have been indulging in acts that are against the progress of […]

The post Masari accuses civil servants of sabotage appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

