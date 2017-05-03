Masari tasks FRSC on non-compliance with traffic rules by motorists

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has urged officers and men of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to re-double their efforts at addressing non-compliance with traffic rules and regulations by motorists.

Masari, who gave the charge while receiving the new Sector Commander of the corps in Katsina, Mr. Godwin Vincent Ngueku, said he is keen in seeing a shift from gross over-loading and other ways motorists do not comply with accepted road traffic standards.

He revealed that his administration had commenced moves to establish the state traffic control agency to assist in improving safety and welfare of road users across the state.

The decried the inappropriate use of vehicles’ boots as additional passengers’ chambers instead of luggage compartment of a vehicle.

According to him, gross violation of traffic laws by motorists could not be far removed from the increasing spate of victims in any road crash.

Masari equally frowned at the recklessness of some motorists without drivers licences and sometimes vehicle number plates among others.

Earlier, the new Sector Commander, Mr. Godwin Ngueku, noted that overloading and other problems were part of the challenges he found on the highways in the state.

Ngueko solicited the governor’s intervention in the provision of additional ambulance and operational vehicles for the commission to discharge its duties diligentlt.

