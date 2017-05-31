Masari’s Wife Endorses ‘Mama Taraba’ For 2019

*As FG Budgets N140b for Women Empowerment in 2017

BY ANDY ASEMOTA,

The wife of Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Aminu Bello Masari, today endorsed the Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Jummaia Alhassan, otherwise known as ‘Mama Taraba,’ for 2019 governorship race of Taraba State.

Senator Alhassan lost the Taraba governorship seat to the incumbent governor following court decision after 2015 general election.

Speaking at the townhall meeting with women groups on Government Enterprise and Empowerment Prograame (GEEP) / National Women Empowerment Fund (NAWEF) held in Katsina with the minister in attendance, the governor’s wife said Alhassan has demonstrated high capacity to be the first female governor in Nigeria.

Hadiza Masari, who noted that the minister had established an enviable legacy in women empowerment in the country since she assumed office, assured that men and women of goodwill in Taraba and beyond who believed in Alhassan’s emergence as governor of Taraba State would rally to her support in 2019.

Addressing journalists after the townhall meeting, the minister disclosed that the Federal Government budgeted about N140 for women empowerment programmes this fiscal year.

She added that the government would channel more than N40.6 billion month

