Masquerades attack Muslims in Ekiti, destroy properties – Daily Post Nigeria

Masquerades attack Muslims in Ekiti, destroy properties
There was violence in Ikun Ekiti, a town under Moba Local Government on Tuesday as masqueraders attacked Muslims while breaking their fast in the Central Mosque. The attack took place around 7pm when the Muslims had gathered in the mosque to …
