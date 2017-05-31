Masquerades invade mosque, attack Muslims, destroy mosque, properties

‎By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- There was pandemonium in Ikun Ekiti, Moba Local Government on Tuesday evening as masqueraders attacked Muslims while breaking their fast in the Central Mosque.

‎Muslims had gathered in the mosque around 7pm oblivious of danger lurking in the corner, to observe the Maghrib prayer after breaking their Ramadan fast, when the masquerade struck.

The masquearders attacked the worshippers with cudgels, stone and iron and inflicted injuries on them.

About five of the worshippers were said to have sustained varying degrees of injury.

The hoodlums also smashed the windscreen and destroyed the two cars parked at the entrance of the mosque with axe and stone.

The post Masquerades invade mosque, attack Muslims, destroy mosque, properties appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

