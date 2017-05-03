Pages Navigation Menu

Massive Crowd Storm Pasuma’s Performance In Ibadan (Photos)

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment

The crowd that came to watch Pasuma perform can be compared to what is obtainable at APC/PDP political rallies. The Oganla did give the crowd what they came for as he displayed some shoki moves and had the show going with his hoarse voice. The show took place in Gbagi, Ibadan.

