Massive Crowd Storm Pasuma’s Performance In Ibadan (Photos)

The crowd that came to watch Pasuma perform can be compared to what is obtainable at APC/PDP political rallies. The Oganla did give the crowd what they came for as he displayed some shoki moves and had the show going with his hoarse voice. The show took place in Gbagi, Ibadan.

