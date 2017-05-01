Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Massive Reaction to Dj Cuppy’s Tweet About Anthony Joshua 2 Nights After Sunderland’s Relegation

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Victor Chinedu Anichebe is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Premier League club Sunderland, and his girl friend Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, is a Nigerian music producer and the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola. She wrote on her tweeter handler two nights after Sunderland was relegated …

The post Massive Reaction to Dj Cuppy’s Tweet About Anthony Joshua 2 Nights After Sunderland’s Relegation appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.