Massive turnout at Ihonvbere inaugural golf tourney

The Grace Ihonvbere Inaugural Golf Tournament at the IBB International Golf and Country Club teed off on Saturday morning with more than 150 male and female golfers participating.

The club’s new Lady Captain, Grace Ihonvbere, teed off the one-day event which usually heralds the tenure of the new leader of the club’s Ladies Section.

Several past lady captains, such as the former President of the Lady Golfers Association of Nigeria (LGAN), Ngozi Osuhor, and Mirabel Edozie and Lami Ahmed were part of the competition.

Ekanem Ekwueme, the current Zonal Vice-President of LGAN, and top lady golfers such as Rachael Danjuma and Amina Wilfred also took part.

Speaking after the competition’s ceremonial tee-off, Ihonvbere said she was thrilled that the event was happening.

“I feel great at this great opportunity at this great club. I am blessed, and I am hopeful of great things happening during my time as captain,” she said.

The new lady captain then promised that her tenure would bring about a lot of activities as well as development of fellow golfers.

“There are lots of exciting activities that will happen during the next one year, beautiful and exciting events and programmes.

“It is going to be a new beginning, with members being celebrated monthly,” she said.

Speaking also at the event, the immediate-past lady captain, Lami Ahmed, said it was wonderful to be part of the inaugural tournament.

“It is a good thing to be here, especially as it is my own ceremonial putt-out.,” she said.

Ahmed said she was grateful that her tenure was wonderful, saying she was blessed to have wonderful members as part of her team.

“It was joyful for me that my tenure was one of the best so far in this club,” she said.

