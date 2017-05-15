MASSOB begins activities in Cross River to mark its independence

A leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, (MASSOB) in Cross River State, Mr. Samuel Okah, has announced that the group would mark its independence on May 22.

Okah disclosed that the celebration would be peaceful and urged the “Security agents not to engage the members in a show of force by killing them.”He said the day would be used to honour the late Biafran leader, Odimegwu Ojukwu, who on May 30, 1967 declared the independence of Biafra to free the people from the yoke of bondage”

He disclosed that the activities to mark the day started on Saturday with a rally in Ikom and would be concluded on May 22, with a football match with the Bayelsa State’s wing of the movement.

Okah explained that the celebration of the May 22 date started when the MASSOB leader, Ralph Uwazurike, began a non-violent struggle for the actualisation of the Biafra nation.

“Since then, members of MASSOB have been engaging in peaceful struggle, so it is instructive that the security agents allow us to mark the day without violence,” he said.He added that the members would embark on peaceful marches along the streets without disturbing businesses and offices.

