MASSOB declares May 22 Biafra Independence Day
The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has declared May 22 as Biafra Independence Day across the country. MASSOB, therefore, urged all Igbos worldwide to join in the celebration. According to them, this year’s celebration would be held for seven days, assuring that the exercise throughout the period would be […]
