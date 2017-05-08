MASSOB declares May 22 Biafra Independence Day

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has declared May 22 as Biafra Independence Day across the country. MASSOB, therefore, urged all Igbos worldwide to join in the celebration. According to them, this year’s celebration would be held for seven days, assuring that the exercise throughout the period would be […]

MASSOB declares May 22 Biafra Independence Day

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

