Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MASSOB declares May 22 Biafra Independence Day

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has declared May 22 as Biafra Independence Day across the country. MASSOB, therefore, urged all Igbos worldwide to join in the celebration. According to them, this year’s celebration would be held for seven days, assuring that the exercise throughout the period would be […]

MASSOB declares May 22 Biafra Independence Day

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.