Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MASSOB faults Akinrinade’s sudden regret over his role during Biafra war

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

By Vincent Ujumadu
Awka- THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned what it called Lt Gen Alani Akinrinade’s regret over his role in the killing of unprotected civilians during Nigeria- Biafra war, wondering why the celebrated Yoruba hero had suddenly realized that he participated in the war in error.

MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu said Thursday in a statement that the retired Army General might have been regretting his past actions because he had realized that Biafra actualization and restoration was consciously becoming glaring.

Lt. Gen. Alani Akinrinade (Rtd)

“After enjoying the spoils of Biafra war and benefitting from it in many ways, Akinrinade is now repentant, shouting for the same true federalism General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu agitated for,” Madu said.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post MASSOB faults Akinrinade’s sudden regret over his role during Biafra war appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.