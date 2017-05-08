Pages Navigation Menu

MASSOB Group declares May 22 Biafra Independence Day – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 8, 2017


Guardian

MASSOB Group declares May 22 Biafra Independence Day
Pulse Nigeria
The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has declared May 22, 2017, as Biafra Independence Day. MASSOB told newsmen that this year's celebration will be held across the county for seven days. According to Daily Post, …
