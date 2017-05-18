MASSOB Leader & IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Holds Meeting About Biafra At Kanu’s Residence In Abia (Photos)

The Leader of Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Uchenna Mmadu and his team paid a visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a today at his residence in Abia state.

According to reports, they discussed on issues bordering on Biafra and other related topics.

