MASSOB: Police disperse Port Harcourt rally

The police seized the `Biafra flag’ and dispersed precession by Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) at Government Craft Centre bus stop on Aba road in Port Harcourt on Monday.

MASSOB members were seen on the streets of Port Harcourt decked in light sky-blue uniform with the flag.

Policemen had taken positions at strategic locations in the metropolis as early as 7.30 a.m.

Hundreds of policemen were deployed on the streets of Port Harcourt and its environs to maintain law and order, following the MASSOB rally.

DSP Nnamdi Omoni, spokesman for the police in Rivers told NAN that the deployment came in response to the planned rally by MASSOB.

Omoni said the deployment was to prevent possible break down of law and order in the city and its environs.

According to the spokesman, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmed Zaki is also out monitoring the security situation.

He said the police would brief the media after the monitoring.

The post MASSOB: Police disperse Port Harcourt rally appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

