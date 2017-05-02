MASSOB to celebrate 17th anniversary on May 22

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State, MASSOB, has said it will celebrate the 17th anniversary of the hoisting of its flag in Aba, Abia State, on May 22.

MASSOB/BIM founder, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, had hoisted the flag of the movement along Faulks road, Aba, on May 22, 2000.

Ralph Uwazuruike who spoke through the National Director of Information of MASSOB, Sunny Okereafor, stated that the organization has slated May 22 to mark both the day its flag was hoisted in Aba as well as the celebration of Ojukwu’s day which usually holds May 30. He explained that a football competition which involves all the zones of MASSOB will now hold on May 30.

Okereafor stated that there will be free movement of persons and the opening of markets and other business centres across all the territories of Biafra, stressing that MASSOB will not restrict movement in order not to oppress the same people it is struggling to liberate.

“We are marking the 17th anniversary of the hoisting of MASSOB flag at Faulks road, Aba, by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on May 22, 2000. On the same day, we will also celebrate Biafra day in commemoration of the day Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu declared the Republic of Biafra. There will be no sit at home; all markets and business centres in Biafra land will open. There will be no restriction of movement because we should not be seen causing pains to the same Biafra people we are struggling to liberate.”

He disclosed that the celebrations which will feature peaceful road marches have been slated to hold simultaneously in all the zones of MASSOB, spanning the old Eastern region.

