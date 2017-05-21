Match Day 20 results in 2016/2017 NPFL
Following are the results of Match Day 20 fixtures in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:
Sunshine Stars 0-1 Lobi Stars FC
Remo Stars FC 0-1 Enyimba International FC
Katsina United FC 1-1 Plateau United FC
Rangers International 2-1 Gombe United FC
Wikki Tourists FC 3-0 Abia Warriors
ABS FC 2-1 El-Kanemi Warriors FC
Shooting Stars FC 0-3 FC IfeanyiUbah
MFM FC 0-0 Akwa United FC
Kano Pillars FC 1-0 Niger Tornadoes
Played on Saturday:
Rivers United 1-0 Nasarawa United
The post Match Day 20 results in 2016/2017 NPFL appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!