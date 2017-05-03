Matharoo sisters speak out, say they apologized to Femi Otedola in other to get their passports returned

The two Toronto sisters were last seen apologizing in a video for allegedly extorting and cyberbullying billionaire, Femi Otedola.



Recall that back in December, Kiran and Jyoti Matharoo were arrested for allegedly trying to blackmail billionaire Femi Otedola and cyberbully more than 200 other people throughout Africa with a website, Naijagistlive.



The reports claimed that the women were in possession of photos and videos showing Otedola cheating on his wife. The sisters were eventually charged with extortion, cyberbullying and threatening to kidnap.



Shortly after, a video surfaced on YouTube showing the girls, make-up free and plainly clothed, apologizing to Otedola and his family. In the video apology, the sisters admitted to creating Naijagistlive.





But, recently, while speaking to CTV News Toronto, the sisters denied having anything to do with the website nor the gossip-laden story posted there about Otedola. They said they agreed to make the video in order to have their passports returned.



But even after apologizing, their passports were never returned and the Canadian embassy had to issue a temporary one, with which they fled Nigeria. The sisters insist they were scapegoats in the Nigerian authorities’ alleged attempt to cover-up a “national embarrassment” involving a person with “power and money.”



Now, despite maintaining a low profile since returning to Canada on Jan. 1, the women have decided to speak out and tell their side of the story. They said:





“We just decided to speak because everyone thinks we’re missing or dead or worse,” Jyoti said.

“The way the media reported it, they called us sex workers, prostitutes…I’ve never done anything like that. I’ve never blackmailed anyone, never extorted anyone. I think the stain on our reputation will never be cleared,” Jyoti said.

The case against the sisters returns to court May 22 but authorities issued an arrest warrant of arrest in their names because they’ve missed several court appearances. The sister have, however, insisted that they have no intention of returning to Nigeria.

