Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham can’t match richest clubs in transfer market – SkySports

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham can't match richest clubs in transfer market
SkySports
Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham cannot compete with richer rivals in the transfer market, despite a Champions League place. Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are all yet to secure a place in Europe's elite club competition
Spurs excited for summer tour – PochettinoESPN FC
Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham cannot compete with Premier League rivals in transfer marketTelegraph.co.uk
Mauricio Pochettino: Spurs won't bother battling big guns in transfer marketIrish Independent
Belfast Telegraph –Daily Star –Express.co.uk
all 468 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.