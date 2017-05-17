Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham can’t match richest clubs in transfer market – SkySports
SkySports
Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham can't match richest clubs in transfer market
SkySports
Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham cannot compete with richer rivals in the transfer market, despite a Champions League place. Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are all yet to secure a place in Europe's elite club competition …
