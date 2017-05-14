[ May 14, 2017 ] APC-controlled states to set up Security Trust Funds Latest News – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
APC-controlled states to set up Security Trust Funds
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
THE All Progressive Congress (APC) controlled states have proposed the setting up of a Security Trust Funds to tackle security challenges in the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was part of the recommendations reached at the …
