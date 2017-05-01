Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

May 1st Workers Day: #WhereIsBuhari Trends on Twitter As Nigerians Ask About The President

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
May 1st Workers Day: #WhereIsBuhari Trends on Twitter As Nigerians Ask About The President

Nigerians on twitter are looking for President Muhammadu Buhari who has refused to address the country on May Day as usual.

The president has been unable to attend to his office duties for weeks due to an illness which the presidency has declined to disclose.

His incessant absence over the past few weeks raised today’s twitter trend #WhereIsBuhari

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.