May 1st Workers Day: #WhereIsBuhari Trends on Twitter As Nigerians Ask About The President
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Nigerians on twitter are looking for President Muhammadu Buhari who has refused to address the country on May Day as usual.
The president has been unable to attend to his office duties for weeks due to an illness which the presidency has declined to disclose.
His incessant absence over the past few weeks raised today’s twitter trend #WhereIsBuhari
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!